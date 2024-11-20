Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diners have chosen the best restaurants to visit 🍴

OpenTable has announced its Top 100 restaurant list

Restaurants in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and more have been included

The list has been ‘created by diners, for diners’

Restaurant booking website OpenTable has unveiled its list of the Top 100 Restaurants, which has been created by diners.

OpenTable has analysed reviews from diners to determine the list, which includes spots in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and more.

From fine dining restaurants to casual settings, these food establishments are the ones with the highest-rated reviews.

Check out OpenTable’s full list of the Top 100 restaurants in the UK below.

Cafe Boheme

Aberdeen

The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling

Windsor

Fiume Restaurant

Wolverhampton

Opheem

Birmingham

The Greyhound Pub & Dining

Beaconsfield

The Chef’s Table

Chester

The White Horse

Churton

Argoe

Penzance

Stones Restaurant

Matlock

Emilia

Ashburton

Harry’s Restaurant

Exeter

The Elephant Restaurant

Torquay

Landgate Bistro

Rye

OpenTable names the Top 100 restaurants in the UK - according to diners (Photo: Animatonica - stock.adobe.com) | Animatonica - stock.adobe.com

Mamma Roma Ristorante

Leith Walk

Butchershop

Glasgow

Little SoHo Jordanhill

Glasgow

Number 16 Restaurant

Glasgow

Lumiére

Cheltenham

Quince Westgate

Westgate-On-Sea

Sortrio’s Bar and Restaurant

Folkestone

Twenty Seven Harbour Street

Broadstairs

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton

Howgill

Michael Wan’s Mandarin

Blackpool

Ole Ole Tapas

Lincoln

123V Browns

Mayfair

64 Goodge Street

Fitzrovia

Andrew Edmunds

Soho

Bife

Aldgate

Blacklock Soho

Soho

Caraffini Restaurant

Chelsea

Ciullosteria

Balham

Clos Maggiore

Covent Garden

Cloth Restaurant

Farringdon

CORE by Clare Smyth

Notting Hill

Cornus

Victoria

Danieru Sushi

Chelsea

Daphne’s

South Kensington

Farrang London

Highbury/Islington

Ffiona’s Restaurant

Kensington

Florencio Pizza

Marylebone

Frog by Adam Handling

Covent Garden

Gauthier

Soho

Harwood Arms

Fulham

Hill & Szrok

Dalston

Indigo at One Aldwych

Covent Garden

Jolene Newington Green

Stoke Newington

Kai

Mayfair

Kutir

Chelsea

Marcus Kitchen & Bar

Enfield

Min Jiang

Kensington

Myrtle Restaurant

Chelsea

Ognisko

South Kensington

Portland Restaurant

Marylebone

Restaurant St. Barts

Farringdon

Restaurant Story

London Bridge

Scott’s

Mayfair

Silo London

Hackney

Smiths Restaurant

Wapping

St. John Smithfield

Farringdon

Sushi Tonari

Mayfair

The Fox & Pheasant

Chelsea

The French Table

Surbiton

The Ledbury

Notting Hill

The Lore of Land

Fitzrovia

The Mayfair Chippy

Mayfair

The Parakeet

Kentish Town

The Plimsoll

Highbury

The Quality Chop House

Farringdon

Three Sheets

Soho

Trinity

Clapham

Trivet

London Bridge

Westerns London

Holloway

Zephr

Notting Hill

ZOILO Restaurant

Marylebone

Bar San Juan

Chorlton

Erst

Manchester

Hawksmoor

Manchester

Higher Ground

Manchester

Onda Pasta Bar

Manchester

The Ivy Asia, Spinningfields

Manchester

21

Newcastle upon Tyne

Bouchon Bistrot

Newcastle upon Tyne

No.59 Restaurant @ Townhouse Morpeth

Morpeth

Peace and Loaf Restaurant

Newcastle upon Tyne

St Vincent

Newcastle upon Tyne

The French Quarter

Newcastle upon Tyne

The Potted Lobster Abersoch

Pwllheli

Saga Kitchen & Cellar

Belfast

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen

Pontypool

Janet’s

Pontypridd

The Brook Bistro

Cardiff

Clava Restaurant

West Byfleet

Nisou Reigate

Reigate

The Cat Inn

East Grinstead

The Fig Tree Restaurant

Haywards Heath

Bavette

Leeds

Betty’s Café Tea Rooms

Harrogate

Norman’s Neighbourhood Kitchen

Grange Room

Shibden Mill Inn

Halifax

Vivido Bar & Restaurant

Harrogate

For more information on OpenTable, please visit its website.