The foods you should feed your children - according to NHS guidance

Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
  • There are certain foods packed with healthy nutrients
  • Foods include fruits, vegetables, meats, beans and more
  • Foods to be avoided include grapes, salt and sugar

Parents of young children may be wondering which are the best foods to feed their little ones, that are healthy and nutritious.

The NHS website has shared a wide variety that will help towards a healthy diet for your toddler, as well as the foods to avoid.

Here is the full list of foods to offer your young child, as well as the health benefits each food has.

Fruit and vegetables

Fruit and vegetables should be introduced to children from around the age of six months. It is recommended that you feed your child a variety of fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned and dried to give your child an opportunity to try new flavours and textures. Fruit and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals, which will help your child towards a healthy diet.

Starchy foods

Starchy foods such as bread, rice, potatoes and pasta are packed with carbohydrates which provide energy, nutrients and fibre for your child. The foods will fill up your child, and allow them to take in calories and nutrients. However, it is important to remember not to give wholegrain starchy foods to children under the age of two.

Dairy and dairy alternatives

Once you introduce solid foods to your young child, it is important to still give your child milk (breast or formula) to ensure your child is being given a good source of protein and calcium. Dairy and dairy alternatives help to build bones and keep teeth healthy. The likes of cheese includes vitamin A, which can help the body to resist infections. Cheese can be introduced to children from six months old.

Protein

Young children should be encouraged to eat foods which have protein in them, in order to help them grow and develop. Protein foods include beans, fish, eggs and meat. It is recommended to give your child a minimum of two portions of protein from vegetables or one portion from animal sources.

Iron

Iron is another important mineral which should be incorporated into your child’s diet. It goes hand in hand with protein, as it can be found in foods such as meat and fish. Other iron-rich foods include; green leafy vegetables, beans, lentils and fortified cereals.

Fats

Fats should also be introduced to children in their meals, as they provide energy and certain vitamins. Foods such as whole milk, full-fat yoghurt, cheese and oily fish contain fats. However, you can reduce the amount of fat by grilling or baking foods as an alternative to frying, using leaner cuts of meat, using low-fat dairy products, and using only a small amount of cooking oil.

What shouldn’t you feed your child?

There are certain foods that it is recommended that you do not feed your child.

Here is a list of foods that you should avoid.

Salt

Most foods already contain enough salt, so there is no need to add extra salt to your child’s meals. Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure in later life.

Sugar

Young children should not be given foods that have a high sugar content. Sugary foods can lead to tooth decay and childhood obesity.

Dairy

Despite the previous recommendation of dairy, babies and young children should not eat mould-ripened soft cheeses, soft blue-veined cheese or cheese made from unpasteurised milk. This is due to these cheeses containing a bacteria named listeria.

For more information, please visit the NHS website.

