The British Kebab Awards celebrates those working in the kebab industry 🌯

The British Kebab Awards are set to take place February 26

The awards were founded to “give a voice to the industry”

The founder has called on the Government for further support for small businesses

The British Kebab Awards recognises and highlights the hard work, achievements and dedication of those working in the kebab industry.

The event is held annually, celebrating local kebab restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

We spoke to the founder of the British Kebab Awards, Ibrahim Dogus to find out more about the awards, the British kebab industry and what makes a great kebab.

Ibrahim founded the British Kebab Awards in 2013, as a way to “give a voice to the fast-growing industry in the UK”.

Since its inception, the British Kebab Awards have gone on to support and highlight all of the individuals and teams working within the kebab industry from small local takeaways to larger dine-in restaurants in various areas of the UK.

“The idea was to put the kebab industry on the map, to make sure that those who are working so hard in those businesses are appreciated, acknowledged and rewarded,” Ibrahim explained.

Ibrahim himself worked in a London-based small kebab shop at only 14 years old, and remained there for five years.

He said: “It was hard work and it was long hours. Alongside my studies I carried on working.

“Throughout those five years I always felt there was something missing. So many people like me start in an entry-level job in this industry, but there wasn’t much acknowledgement or appreciation.”

This first-hand experience working within the kebab industry led to Ibrahim making the decision to create the British Kebab Awards, to give recognition to those workers.

“I thought we need to come up with something that puts this growing industry onto the map, and the people working in the industry across the country feel supported and appreciated,” he said.

The British Kebab Awards 2025 is currently underway, with the final to be held on Wednesday February 26.

Ibrahim shared that a huge number of businesses have been nominated, more than ever before.

“This year, we have over 9,000 nominations. To bring that down for the final requires a huge job.”

To help determine the finalists for the British Kebab Awards, the judges will visit each business and take many things into consideration including food hygiene, quality and customer satisfaction.

Ibrahim shared: “There are a number of new businesses and newcomers to the awards who have made it to the final for the first time this year.”

We asked Ibrahim what makes the British kebab industry so special. “The quality of ingredients and products we can tap into in Britain is amazing,” he said.

“Welsh lamb, Scottish beef is the best you can have for a meat-based kebab.”

Ibrahim also shared that kebabs are not just about meat, and there is a growing demand and distribution of vegan and vegetarian kebabs across the UK.

Ibrahim said: “Kebab is not just about meat. There is a growing number of vegan kebab stores across the country.

“Kebab is literally a cooking method.”

Ibrahim’s personal favourite kebab is made with Welsh lamb marinated in tomato and pepper paste, which is grilled delicately for around seven to eight minutes on charcoal.

“That makes for a delicious Lamb Shish Kebab and that’s my favourite,” Ibrahim said.

It is currently a challenging time for the hospitality industry, so we asked Ibrahim what can be done to help support businesses.

Ibrahim said: “The biggest problem is the cost of running a business, which is becoming harder and harder.

“The Government could start by abolishing the business rates for high street based businesses. The Government can look into reducing VAT on food. They could start using other countries' examples and bring the VAT on food from 20% to maybe 10% to start with and then this can help the consumer. The product price will go down so there will be more consumption.

“This will help growth. This will help businesses to make more money which will mean they will hire more people or they will invest to create new businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of this country's economy and it's very important that the government supports and provides practical measures to support small businesses across the country.”

For more information on the British Kebab Awards, visit its website.