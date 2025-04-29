Lidl names the 1,074 UK neighbourhoods where it plans to build new shops - full list
- Lidl has shared the locations it is looking to open new stores
- More than 1,000 areas across the UK have been identified as key neighbourhoods for the supermarket
- Lidl is looking to expand in 17 key regions across the country
Lidl is one of the biggest supermarkets in the UK in regards to popularity, with many customers praising its middle aisle offers and affordable pricing.
The budget supermarket has been named the second cheapest in the UK this month according to Which? - behind only Aldi.
An average shop with 79 items cost £134.40 with a Lidl Plus card, or £134.43 without, compared to £133.73 at Aldi and £176.41 at the UK’s most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.
While Lidl currently has 980 stores across the UK, bosses have revealed the areas of the UK where it is looking to expand into.
It has also shared the potential of target areas, and how the areas align with Lidl’s growth strategy - you can find out more on the Lidl website.
Here are the 1,074 areas of the UK where Lidl wants to build new stores.
Scotland
- Aberdeen - Garthdee
- Ayr South
- Banchory
- Bearsden
- Bishopbriggs
- Bonnyrigg
- Broughty Ferry
- Clarkston
- Clydebank - North
- Cumbernauld - North
- Cumbernauld - South
- Denny - Falkirk
- Dumfries
- Dunblane
- Dunfermline
- Dunfermline - South
- Edinburgh - Barnton / Davidson Mains
- Edinburgh - City Centre
- Edinburgh - Coilinton / Currie
- Edinburgh - Jewel / Newcraighall
- Edinburgh - Liberton
- Edinburgh - Morningside
- Edinburgh - Newington / Mayfield
- Edinburgh - Oxgangs
- Edinburgh - Portobello
- Ellon
- Glasgow - Catchcart
- Glasgow - Drumchapel
- Glasgow - Ibrox
- Glasgow - Merchant City
- Glasgow - Summerston
- Helensburgh
- Inverness - South
- Irvine
- Kirkcaldy North / East
- Largs
- Linithgow
- Milngavie
- Moodiesburn
- Newton Mearns
- Paisley - South
- Paisley - West
- Peebles
- Perth - North
- Polmont - Falkirk East
- Renfrew
- St Andrews
- Stenhousemuir
- Stonehaven
- Westhill
North East England and Cumbria
- Barrow - North
- Barrow - South
- Bedale
- Benton
- Carlisle - North
- Carlisle - West
- Chester-le-Street
- Cramlington
- Darlington - North
- Darlington - South
- Eston
- Filey
- Gateshead - Birtley
- Gateshead - Low Fell
- Gateshead - Ryton
- Jarrow
- Keswick
- Marske / Saltburn
- Middlesbrough - Linthorpe
- Middlesbrough - Marton
- Middlesbrough - South West
- Newcastle - City Centre West
- Newcastle - Gosforth / Fawdon
- Newcastle - High Heaton
- Newcastle - Kingston Park
- Newcastle - North Gosforth
- Newcastle - West Denton / Chapel Park
- Newton Aycliffe
- North Shields
- Penrith
- Ponteland
- Prudhoe
- Scarborough - North
- Seaham
- Sedgefield
- South Shields - Marsden
- Stanley
- Stockton - Billingham
- Stockton - Ingleby Barwick
- Stockton - Yarm
- Stokelsey
- Sunderland - City Centre West
- Sunderland - Doxford Park
- Tynemouth
- Ulverston
- Whitehaven
- Whitley Bay
- Windermere
Yorkshire and Humberside
- Barnsley - Cudworth
- Barnsley - Hoyland
- Bolsover
- Bradford - Dudley Hill
- Bradford - Queensbury
- Bradford - West Bowling
- Bradford - Wyke
- Cleckheaton
- Cleethorpes
- Cottingham
- Doncaster - Bessacarr
- Doncaster - Central
- Dronfield
- Elmsall
- Goldthorpe / Thurnscoe
- Harrogate - North
- Harrogate - South
- Huddersfield - Fartown
- Huddersfield - Waterloo
- Hull - Sutton
- Hull - West
- Ilkley
- Keighley
- Leeds - Beeston
- Leeds - Chapeltown
- Leeds - City Centre
- Leeds - Guiseley
- Leeds - Harehills
- Leeds - Headingley
- Leeds - Horsforth
- Leeds - Meanwood
- Leeds - Middleton
- Leeds - Moorside
- Leeds - Moortown
- Leeds - Morley
- Leeds - Pudsey
- Leeds - Seacroft
- Leeds - Weetwood
- Leeds - Wortley
- Leeds - Yeadon
- Market Weighton
- Otley
- Penistone
- Pontefract
- Ripon
- Rotherham - Rawmarsh
- Rotherham - Wickersley / Bramley
- Scunthorpe - West
- Sheffield - Beauchief
- Sheffield - Broomhill
- Sheffield - Crystal Peaks
- Sheffield - Eccleshall Road
- Sheffield - Ecclesfield
- Sheffield - Fir Vale
- Sheffield - Fulwood
- Sheffield - Gleadless
- Sheffield - Hillsborough
- Sheffield - Holbrook / Mosborough
- Sheffield - Meadowhall
- Sheffield - Norton
- Sheffield - St Mary’s Gate
- Skipton
- Staveley
- Tadcester
- Totley
- Wakefield - East
- Wakefield - North
- Wakefield - South
- Wakefield - West
- Waltham / New Waltham
- Worksop
- York - Askham
- York - Boroughbridge Road
- York - Clifton
- York - Fulford
- York - Hull Road
Greater Manchester, East Lancs, Calderdale and High Peak
- Ashton-under-Lyne - North
- Barnoldswick
- Bolton - Breightmet
- Bolton - Horwich
- Burnley - West
- Bury - East
- Bury - Ramsbottom
- Buxton
- Elland
- Great Harwood
- Halifax - Hipperholme
- Halifax - Illingworth
- Halifax - South
- Halifax - West
- Hebden Bridge
- Heywood
- Manchester - Altrincham
- Manchester - Ancoats
- Manchester - Ardwick
- Manchester - Blackley
- Manchester - Burnage
- Manchester - Carrington
- Manchester - Collyhurst
- Manchester - Crumpsall
- Manchester - Deansgate
- Manchester - Disbury
- Manchester - Droyllsden
- Manchester - Eastlands
- Manchester - Gorton
- Manchester - Hulme
- Manchester - Hyde
- Manchester - Middleton
- Manchester - Miles Platting
- Manchester - New Mills
- Manchester - Old Trafford
- Manchester - Ordsall
- Manchester - Pendlebury
- Manchester - Sale
- Manchester - Sale Moor
- Manchester - Salford Quays
- Manchester - Stalybridge
- Manchester - Swinton
- Manchester - Timperley
- Manchester - Urmston / Flixton
- Manchester - Victoria
- Manchester - Walkden
- Manchester - Whalley Range
- Manchester - Whitefield
- Manchester - Wythenshawe
- Oldham - East
- Oldham - Mossley
- Oldham - Shaw
- Rochdale - South
- Stockport - Bramhall
- Stockport - Bredbury
- Stockport - Centre
- Stockport - Edgley
- Stockport - Gatley
- Stockport - Hazel Grove
- Stockport - Heald Green
- Stockport - Heaton Chapel
- Stockport - Marple
- Stockport - Reddish
- Stockport - Romiley
- Wigan - Atherton
- Wigan - Goose Green
- Wigan - Hindley
- Wigan - Orrell
North Wales, Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire West
- Abergele
- Bamber Bridge
- Birkdale / Ainsdale
- Blackpool - Bipsham
- Blackpool - Thornton
- Caenarfon
- Carnforth
- Chester - Broughton
- Chester - East
- Chester - North
- Chester - South
- Chorley
- Crosby
- Ellesmere Port - North
- Ellesmere Port - South
- Fleetwood
- Flint
- Formby
- Frodsham / Helsby
- Huyton
- Kirkby
- Kirham
- Lancaster - South
- Leyland
- Liverpool - Aigburth
- Liverpool - Allerton
- Liverpool - Anfield
- Liverpool - City Centre
- Liverpool - Gateacre
- Liverpool - Hunts Cross
- Liverpool - Netherton
- Liverpool - Norris Green
- Liverpool - Old Swan
- Liverpool - Speke
- Liverpool - Vauxhall
- Liverpool - Walton
- Liverpool - West Darby
- Liverpool - Woolton
- Llandudno
- Lytham St. Anne
- Morecambe - North
- Penwortham
- Prescot
- Preston - Central
- Preston - East
- Rainhill
- Rhyl
- Runcorn
- Warrington - East
- Warrington - North
- Warrington - South
- Widnes - Central
- Widnes - North
- Widnes - South
- Winsford
- Wirrall - Heswall
- Wirral - Hoylake / West Kirkby
- Wirral - Neston
- Wirral - New Brighton
- Wirral - New Ferry
- Wirral - Seacombe
- Wirral - Upton
Nottingham, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire East
- Alderley Edge
- Alsager
- Ashbourne
- Bakewell
- Belper
- Biddulph
- Bridgnorth
- Cheadle, Staffordshire
- Church Stretton
- Congleton
- Crewe - North
- Crewe - South
- Derby - Allestree / Oakwood
- Derby - Burrowah / Spondon
- Derby - Chaddesden
- Derby - Hilton
- Derby - Littleover
- Derby - Mickleover
- Derby - Sinfin
- Fairham
- Giltbrook / Kimberley / Nuthall
- Handforth
- Heanor
- Holmes Chapel
- Hucknall
- Ilkeston
- Kirkby-in-Ashfield
- Knutsford
- Ludlow
- Macclesfield - North
- Macclesfield - South
- Mansfield - North West
- Mansfield - South
- Matlock
- Matlock Bath / Wirkworth
- Nantwich
- Newcastle Under Lyme - North
- Newcastle Under Lyme - South
- Nottingham - Basford
- Nottingham - Central
- Nottingham - Edwalton / Gamston
- Nottingham - Mapperley
- Nottingham - Sneiton
- Nottingham - Strelley
- Nottingham - Tollerton
- Pleasley / Pleasley Hill
- Poynton
- Radcliffe on Trent
- Sandbach
- Shifnal
- Shrewsbury - Central
- Somercotes
- South Normanton
- Stafford - East
- Stafford - North
- Stafford - South
- Stafford - West
- Stoke on Trent - Chesterton
- Stoke on Trent - Lightwood
- Stoke on Trent - Meir
- Stoke on Trent - Trentham
- Stone
- Swadlincote - South
- Stadlincote - West
- Telford - Central
- Telford - Donnington
- Telford - Wellington
- Wilmslow
South-Mid Wales
- Aberdare - North
- Abergavenny
- Abertillery
- Barry
- Blackwood
- Brecon
- Brigend
- Builth Wells / Llandrindod Wells
- Burry Port
- Caerphilly - North
- Caldicot
- Cardiff - City Centre
- Cardiff - Cyncoed
- Cardiff - Fairwater
- Cardiff - Llanrumney / St Mellons
- Cardiff - Thornhull / Lisvane
- Cardiff - Western Avenue
- Ebbw Vale
- Hereford - North / East
- Ledbury
- Leominister
- Llanelli - North
- Llantwit Major / Cowbridge
- Maesteg
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Newport - East
- Newport - North
- Penarth
- Pencoed / Bridgend - East
- Pontypool
- Port Talbot - East / Margam
- Pyle
- Ross on Wye
- Swansea - Killay / Sketty
- Swansea - Morfa
- Swansea - Mumbles
- Talbot Green
- Tenby
- Tonyrefail / Tonypandy
- Treforest / Pontypridd - South
- Welshpool
- Ystradygnlais
Central England
- Atherstone
- Banbury - North
- Banbury - South
- Bedworth
- Bicester
- Birmingham - Bearwood
- Birmingham - Billesley
- Birmingham - Castle Bromwich
- Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood
- Birmingham - Central
- Birmingham - Digbeth
- Birmingham - Edgbaston
- Birmingham - Great Barr
- Birmingham - Hall Green
- Birmingham - Handsworth Wood
- Birmingham - Harborne
- Birmingham - Hodgehill
- Birmingham - Jewellery Quarter
- Birmingham - Kings Norton
- Birmingham - Langley Green
- Birmingham - Longbridge
- Birmingham - Northfield
- Birmingham - Perry Barr
- Birmingham - Perry Common
- Birmingham - Quinton
- Birmingham - Selly Oak
- Birmingham - Smethwick
- Birmingham - Stechford
- Birmingham - Weoley Castle
- Brackley
- Burntwood
- Cannock
- Carterton
- Codsall
- Coventry - Canley
- Coventry - City Centre
- Coventry - Earlsdon
- Coventry - Radford
- Coventry - Walsgrave
- Daventry
- Dudley - Central
- Dudley - Coseley
- Dudley - Gornal
- Kenilworth
- Kidderminster - South
- Kidlington
- Leamington Spa - North
- Lichfield - South
- Lye
- Northampton - Abington
- Northampton - Wast Hunsbury
- Northampton - Kingsthorpe
- Northampton - Spinney Hill
- Nuneaton - East
- Nuneaton - South
- Oldbury
- Olton
- Penkridge
- Pershore
- Redditch - Central
- Redditch - East
- Redditch - South
- Rugby - Central
- Rugby - East
- Rugby - North
- Rugby - Hillmorton
- Sedgley
- Solihull
- Sutton Coldfield - Central
- Sutton Coldfield - Minworth
- Sutton Coldfield - Walmley
- Tamworth
- Towcester
- Walsall - Aldridge
- Walsall - Bloxwich
- Walsall - Broadway
- Walsall - Brownhills
- Warwick - South
- Walsall - Pelsall
- Wednesbury
- Wolverhampton - Central
- Wolverhampton - Penn / Tettenhall
- Wolverhampton - Stafford Road
- Wolverhampton - Wednesfield
- Worcester - South
- Worcester - West
East England
- Aylsham
- Basildon - Benfleet
- Basildon - Vange
- Bedford - North
- Bedford - South
- Billericay
- Braintree - East
- Braintree - Great Notley
- Bury St Edmunds - West
- Bury St Edmunds - East
- Cambridge - East
- Cambridge - North
- Cambridge - South
- Cambridge - West
- Chelmsford - Broomfield
- Chelmsford - Springfield
- Coalville - South
- Colchester - North
- Colchester - West
- Desborough
- Diss
- Earl Shilton
- Ely
- Grantham
- Great Yarmouth - South
- Hadleigh
- Halesworth
- Hinckley - North
- Huntingdon - Hartford
- Ipswich - West
- Ipswich - Woodbridge / MartleshamKettering - South
- Leicester - Ayleston
- Leicester - Blaby
- Leicester - Braunston
- Leicester - Enderby
- Leicester - Evington
- Leicester - Glenfield
- Leicester - Syston
- Lincoln - Bracebridge Heath
- Lincoln - North
- Loughborough - West
- Louth
- Lowestoft - North
- Lowestoft - South
- Market Deeping
- Mildenhall
- Mountsorrell
- Newmarket
- Norwich - Costessey
- Norwich - Lakenham
- Norwich - Thorpe Hamlet
- Ollerton
- Peterborough - East
- Peterborough - South
- Peterborough - West
- Rothwell
- Saxmundham
- Soham
- South Woodham Ferrers
- Southend - Leigh on Sea
- Southend - Rayleigh
- Southend - Rochford
- Southwell
- St Ives
- Sudbury
- Wellingborough - North / West
- Wickford
Bristol, Gloucester, Wiltshire, North & East Somerset and Mendips
- Bath - Central
- Bath - East
- Bath - SouthBradford on Avon
- Bristol - Bradley Stoke
- Bristol - City Centre
- Bristol - Clifton
- Bristol - Downend / Staple Hill
- Bristol - Knowle
- Bristol - Stoke Bishop
- Bristol - Westbury on Trym
- Bristol - Whitchurch
- Cheddar
- Cheltenham - South West
- Corsham
- Gloucester - East
- Keynsham
- Marlborough
- Moreton-in-Marsh
- Nailsea
- Nailsworth
- Shepton Mallet
- Swindon - East
- Swindon - South
- Swindon - South East
- Swindon - West
- Tewkesbury
- Trowbridge - South
- Weston-super-Mare
- Wroughton
- Yatton
Northern Home Counties
- Abingdon - North
- Amersham
- Ampthill
- Aylesbury – North
- Aylesbury – South
- Aylesbury – West
- Beaconsfield
- Bishop’s Stortford - East
- Bishop’s Stortford – South
- Brentwood
- Broxbourne
- Buntingford
- Chesham
- Cheshut
- Chipping Ongar
- Chorleywood
- Corringham – Stanford-le-Hope
- Didcot
- Epping
- Faringdon
- Flitwick
- Gerrards Cross
- Grays
- Harlow – Central
- Harlow – East
- Harpenden
- Hatfield – North
- Hatfield – South
- Hemel Hempstead – East
- Hemel Hempstead – North
- Hemel Hempstead – South
- Hemel Hempstead – West
- Hertford
- High Wycombe – North
- High Wycombe – South
- Hitchin
- Hoddesdon
- Leighton Buzzard – East
- Leighton Buzzard – West
- Letchworth
- London Colney
- Luton – East
- Luton – North
- Luton – South
- Milton Keynes – Central
- Milton Keynes – South
- Milton Keynes – Stony Stratfor
- Milton Keynes – West
- Oxford – Botley
- Oxford – City Centre
- Oxford – Headington
- Oxford – Marston
- Oxford – Summertown
- Potters Bar
- Royston
- Sandy
- Shefford
- St Albans – East
- St Albans – North
- St Albans - West
- Stevenage – East
- Stevenage – North
- Stevenage – South
- Thame
- Ware
- Welwyn Garden City – Central
- Welwyn Garden City – South
London North West
- Angel
- Archway
- Barnet - East Barnet
- Barnet - Friern Barnet
- Barnet - High Barnet / Chipping Barnet
- Barnet - New Barnet
- Belsize Park
- Bushey
- Caledonian Road
- Camden
- Canonbury
- Chalk Farm
- Charing Cross / Covent Garden
- Chelsea
- Chiswick
- Clerkenwell
- Colindale
- Cricklewood
- Ealing - Ealing Broadway
- Ealing - South Ealing
- Earl's Court
- Eastcote
- Finchley - Finchley Central
- Finchley - East Finchley
- Finchley - North Finchley
- Fulham
- Golders Green / Temple Fortune
- Hampstead
- Hanworth
- Harlesden / Stonebridge
- Harrow - North Harrow
- Harrow - South Harrow
- Hendon
- Highbury
- Hillingdon
- Holborn
- Isleworth
- Kensal Rise
- Kensal Town
- Kensington - Kensington High Stree
- Kensington - South Kensington
- Kentish Town
- Kenton
- Kilburn
- Kings Cross
- Kingsbury / Queensbury
- Knightsbridge
- Marylebone
- Mill Hill
- Neasden
- North Acton / Park Royal
- Northwood
- Notting Hill
- Osterley
- Paddington / Bayswater
- Pimlico
- Radlett
- Rickmansworth
- Ruislip
- Soho / Mayfair
- Southall
- Swiss Cottage
- Uxbridge
- Victoria / Westminster
- Watford - Garston
- Watford - North
- Watford - West / Croxley Green
- Wealdstone
- Wembley - Wembley Central
- West Drayton
- West Hampstead
- West Hounslow
- Whetstone
- White City
- Willesden
London North East
- Aldgate
- Aveley / Purfleet
- Barkingside
- Bethnal Green
- Bexley
- Blackfen
- Blackhorse Road
- Bounds Green
- Bow
- Broadgate
- Chingford - North
- Chingford - South
- Clapton
- Cockfosters
- Collier Row
- Crayford
- Crouch End
- Dagenham - East
- Dagenham - South
- Dalston
- Dartford - North
- Debden
- Elm Park
- Enfield
- Gallows Corner
- Gants Hill
- Great Cambridge Road
- Greenwich
- Hackney - Central
- Haggerston
- Highams Park
- Highgate
- Homerton
- Isle of Dogs
- Kidbrooke
- Kingsland
- Lee Bridge
- Leyton
- Leytonstone
- Manor Park
- Moorgate/Barbican
- Muswell Hill
- North Hornchurch
- North Romford
- Northumberland Heath
- Palmers Green
- Plaistow
- Plaistow - South
- Plumstead
- Ponders End
- Rainham
- Seven Sisters
- Shooters Hill
- Shoreditch
- Sidcup
- Silvertown
- South Tottenham
- Southgate
- St Paul’s
- Stamford Hill
- Stoke Newington
- Stratford
- Tottenham
- Upminster
- Walthamstow - Wood Street
- Wansted
- Wapping
- West Ham
- West Thamesmead
- Whipps Cross
- White Hart Lane
- Winchmore Hill
- Woodford
- Woolwich Road
London South
- Addiscombe
- Addlestone
- Ashtead
- Balham
- Bansted
- Barnes
- Battersea
- Beckenham
- Bickley
- Biggin Hill
- Brockley
- Bromley - South
- Camberwell
- Carshalton
- Cheam
- Chertsey
- Chessington - East
- Chessington - North
- Chislehurst
- Clapham Common
- Clapham - North
- Clapham - Old Town
- Clapham - South
- Cobham
- Couldson
- Deptford - High Street
- Downham
- Dulwich
- Earlsfield
- East Dulwich
- East Sheen/Mortlake
- Elephant and Castle
- Elmers End
- Esher
- Ewell
- Forest Hill
- Grove Park
- Ham/Kimgston - North
- Hampton/Hampton Hill
- Hayes
- Herne Hill
- Kingston - Town Centre
- Lee
- Lewisham - High Street
- Lewisham - North
- London Bridge/Borough
- Lower Morden
- Molesey
- New Cross
- Nine Elms
- North Bellingham
- North Bermondsey
- North Cheam
- North Sheen/Kew
- Orpington
- Peckham - Rye Lane
- Penge
- Petts Wood
- Purley
- Raynes Park
- Richmond - Town Centre
- Roehampton
- Selsdon
- Shepperton
- Shirley
- South Norwood
- Southfields
- Staines - West
- Streatham Hill
- Sunbury
- Surbiton
- Sutton
- Swanley
- Tadworth
- Teddington
- Thames Ditton
- Tolworth
- Tulse Hill
- Twickenham
- Vauxhall
- Wandsworth
- Wandsworth - York Road
- Waterloo
- West Norwood
- Weybridge
- Wyteleafe/Kenley
- Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Chase
- Worcester Park
South and West Somerset, Devon and Cornwall
- Axminster
- Braunton
- Brixham
- Camborne
- Cranbrook
- Cullompton
- Dawlish
- Exeter - North
- Exmouth - Central
- Falmouth
- Ivybridge
- Kingsbridge
- Liskeard
- Newton Abbot
- Plymouth - Mutley/Greenbank
- Redruth
- Seaton
- Sherborne
- Sherford
- St Austell - West
- St Ives
- Taunton - North
- Torpoint
- Torquay - South
- Totnes
- Truro - East
Central South England
- Ascot/Sunningdale
- Bagshot
- Basingstoke - Central
- Bishops Waltham
- Bournemouth - Town Centre
- Bracknell - North
- Bracknell - South
- Camberley
- Chandlers Ford
- Cowplain/Hordean
- Cranleigh
- Egham/Virginia Water
- Emsworth
- Fareham - North
- Fareham - Segensworth
- Fleet
- Godalming
- Gosport - South
- Guildford - East
- Guildford - South
- Haslemere
- Hook
- Horsham - North
- Horsham - West
- Isle of Wight - Ryde
- Lancing
- Lymington
- Pagham
- Poole - Centre/Parkstone
- Poole - Corfe Mullen
- Portsmouth - Central/West
- Portsmouth - Farlington
- Pullborough
- Reading - Caversham
- Reading - Tilehurst
- Reading - Winnersh
- Romsey
- Rustington
- Salisbury - West
- Slough - Langley/East
- Southampton - Bassett
- Southampton - Bitterne
- Southampton - Portswood
- Southampton - Stoneham
- Swanage
- Twyford
- Wareham
- Wimborne
- Winchester - Town Centre/Easton Lane
- Winchester - West Badgers Farm
- Windsor
- Woking Central
- Woking - Goldsworth Park/Knaphill
- Woking - Sheerwater/West Byfleet
- Worthing - Goring-By-Sea
Kent, East Sussex and East Surrey
- Ashford - Central
- Ashford - North
- Ashford - South East
- Bexhill - South
- Brighton - City Centre
- Brighton - Hollingbury
- Brighton - London Road
- Brighton - Moulsecomb
- Brighton - Portslade
- Burgess Hill - South
- Canterbury - Sturry
- Canterbury - Wincheap
- Chatham
- Cranbrook
- Crawley - North
- Crawley - South
- Deal
- Dover
- Eastbourne - North
- Eastbourne - South
- Faversham
- Gillingham
- Hailsham
- Hastings - East
- Hastings North
- Haywards Heath
- Heathfield
- Hythe
- Isle of Sheppey
- Lewes
- Maidstone - North East
- Maidstone - South East
- Margate
- Oxted
- Paddock Wood
- Peacehaven
- Rainham
- Ramsgate
- Redhill
- Reigate
- Rochester
- Royal Tunbridge Wells - North
- Rye
- Seaford
- Sevenoaks - North
- Snodland
- Staplehurst
- Strood
- Swanscombe/Northfleet
- Tenterden
- Uckfield
- Walderslade
- Whitstable
