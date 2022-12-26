Lidl listeria scare forces recall of salmon products in Falkirk stores
Supermarket giant Lidl has been forced to remove a number of products from its shelves due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.
According to the Food Standards Agency, the company – which has branches in Bo’ness, Falkirk and Carron – has recalled smoked trout and smoked salmon products from its stores in Scotland, England and Wales.
It was stated Lidl was extending the recall of smoked trout to include smoked salmon produced by St James Smokehouse because these products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Products included 100 gram packs of Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch/ Loch Trout and 120 gram packs of Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings with use-by dates between and including December 20, 2022 and January 6, 2023.
Also being recalled are 100 gram packs of Lidl Deluxe Mild and Delicate Smoked Scottish Salmon and 100 gram packs of Lidl Deluxe Scottish Salmon with Ben Bracken Whisky with the use by date of January 11, 2023, as well as 120 gram packs of Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Scottish Salmon Trimmings with the use by date of December 31, 2022.
The alert stated: “Symptoms caused by the listera monocytogenes organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”