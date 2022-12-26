Lidl listeria scare forces recall of salmon products in Falkirk stores

According to the Food Standards Agency, the company – which has branches in Bo’ness, Falkirk and Carron – has recalled smoked trout and smoked salmon products from its stores in Scotland, England and Wales.

It was stated Lidl was extending the recall of smoked trout to include smoked salmon produced by St James Smokehouse because these products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products included 100 gram packs of Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch/ Loch Trout and 120 gram packs of Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings with use-by dates between and including December 20, 2022 and January 6, 2023.

Lidl has recalled the food products as a precaution

Also being recalled are 100 gram packs of Lidl Deluxe Mild and Delicate Smoked Scottish Salmon and 100 gram packs of Lidl Deluxe Scottish Salmon with Ben Bracken Whisky with the use by date of January 11, 2023, as well as 120 gram packs of Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Scottish Salmon Trimmings with the use by date of December 31, 2022.

The alert stated: “Symptoms caused by the listera monocytogenes organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad