In Pictures: Food, drink, family and friends as lockdown eases across Falkirk
Monday was a day when we could finally meet again, and enjoy food, drink .. and a hug.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:18 am
Bars were able to serve alcohol indoors, and welcome back groups of people as the district finally moved back to Level 2 restrictions.
And it was good to see so many out and about.
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-happy-monday-the-day-lockdown-restrictions-eased-in-falkirk-3240213
Page 1 of 2