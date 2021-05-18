DAy 1 in Level 2, and Behind The Wall was a busy place - Nina Johnston 19, Larbert and Stephanie Lusk 19, Bonnybridge, enjoy their meal (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In Pictures: Food, drink, family and friends as lockdown eases across Falkirk

Monday was a day when we could finally meet again, and enjoy food, drink .. and a hug.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:18 am

Bars were able to serve alcohol indoors, and welcome back groups of people as the district finally moved back to Level 2 restrictions.

And it was good to see so many out and about.

1. Food, drink, family & friends

Pint and a pizza at Behind The Wall for Reece Summerville 23, Denny and Marcus Marr 22. Denny. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Food, drink, family & friends

Diners enjoy a drink at the Black Bull in Polmont (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Food, drink, family & friends

A busy day for Polmont pub, The Black Bull (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Food, drink, family & friends

Diners at the Black Bull in Polmont (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

