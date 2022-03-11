Food hygiene: Eight Falkirk businesses given new ratings by Food Standards Agency

Eight more Falkirk food businesses have been handed new hygiene ratings.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:41 am

The Food Standards Agency issued its latest assessments on its website this week.

Pass ratings went to the following restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Kerrie's Coffee Shop at 12 York Arcade, Grangemouth; rated on March 8

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Brightons Inn

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk; rated on March 4

Food 4 Friends at FK2 ; rated on March 1

One pub was also given a pass rating - Brightons Inn at 8 Maddiston Road, which was rated on February 2.

Read More

Read More
Denny Cross: Start date planned for long-awaited by-pass at congestion hotspot

Passes also went to five takeawayts:Peking Cuisine at 78c Linlithgow Road, Bo'Ness; rated on March 4

Spice Of Life at 48 Mary Street, Laurieston; rated on March 3

Royal China at Cuisine Kitchen, Main Street, Polmont; rated on March 2

Khan's Grills at 30 Glasgow Road, Denny; rated on September 27

Full details on all food hygiene ratings can be viewed online at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkFoodFriends