Food hygiene: Eight Falkirk businesses given new ratings by Food Standards Agency
Eight more Falkirk food businesses have been handed new hygiene ratings.
The Food Standards Agency issued its latest assessments on its website this week.
Pass ratings went to the following restaurants, cafes and canteens:
Kerrie's Coffee Shop at 12 York Arcade, Grangemouth; rated on March 8
Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk; rated on March 4
Food 4 Friends at FK2 ; rated on March 1
One pub was also given a pass rating - Brightons Inn at 8 Maddiston Road, which was rated on February 2.
Passes also went to five takeawayts:Peking Cuisine at 78c Linlithgow Road, Bo'Ness; rated on March 4
Spice Of Life at 48 Mary Street, Laurieston; rated on March 3
Royal China at Cuisine Kitchen, Main Street, Polmont; rated on March 2
Khan's Grills at 30 Glasgow Road, Denny; rated on September 27
Full details on all food hygiene ratings can be viewed online at https://ratings.food.gov.uk/