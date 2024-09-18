Farmfoods recalls Qualiko Frozen Chicken Battered Premium Nuggets due to undeclared milk
Food Safety Agency said Farmfoods is pulling Qualiko Frozen Chicken Battered Premium Nuggets off the shelves because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label, meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The agency said: “This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. Farmfoods is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please contact Farmfoods customer services on 0121 700 7160.”
