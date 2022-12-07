Falkirk's whisky lovers will want to set a date for a major Forth Valley festival

The festival, which takes place on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, promises to deliver an exciting mix of the best whiskies from Scotland and the world, together with interactive coopering demonstrations, a heritage exhibition, exhibits from Clackmannanshire's whisky producing past, old, rare, and exclusive bottlings. special guests, a meet the maker masterclasses and much more.

An event spokesperson said: “At the heart of Clackmannanshire's Whisky Festival is its support for mental health awareness and well being. Using the event platform, the organising team, partners, sponsors, and exhibitors all help in the event's efforts to promote the work of our male suicide prevention and loss support charity partner, Neil's Hugs Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By attending the festival, attendees are also helping raise awareness and giving support to this vital work.”

The whisky festival takes place in Alloa Town Hall

The weekend programme includes three, 3-hour sessions set across two days, with session one on the opening Friday night, followed by two sessions on Saturday. Each 3-hour session showcases products from over 30 exhibitors.

The immersive whisky festival experience involves receiving a branded Glencairn glass on arrival, plenty of free sampling, a series of specialist masterclasses, live barrel making demonstrations from local coopers, food provision, a fully stocked bar, and an on-site shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also caters for me non-whisky drinkers with a selection of other spirits available to sample including, gin, rum, vodka and liqueurs.