Falkirk's Three Little Pigs in running for Scotland's Best Burger title

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:17 BST
A Falkirk catering business is celebrating at being a finalist in a national competition.

Three Little Pigs, which is based in Falkirk’s Callendar Riggs, is a Scottish finalist in the Best of British Burger competition.

Earlier this week the firm said: “A nice wee surprise to be up for this award.”

Izzy Kerr and her team have been running the business since October 2023 and it’s queued out every weekend.

Three Little Pigs director Izzy Kerr and manager Kirstin Brown are delighted at their nomination. Pic: Michael Gillen

While Three Little Pigs may be her signature dish – pork served three ways – it now seems that the burgers are attracting attention too with this nomination.

Regular customers come from as far away as Fort William and Aberdeen and at the end of June they served up food to a family from California – not the village up the Braes – and a couple from Canada celebrating their anniversary.

Organisers Oceanic Awards said the British Burger Awards 2025 were “a prestigious celebration, recognising not just the best burgers in the country, but the passionate people and innovative businesses that bring them to life”.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 8.

