Falkirk superstore giant recalls Christmas treats after food alert
Asda has been forced to remove several of its in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic.
By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 8:25am
According the the Food Standards Agency the superstore has recalled packs containing the following varieties of mince pies – four extra special apple and pecan crumble mince pies with sell by date December 13, 2022, four extra indulgent mince pies with the sell by date December 28, 2022 and four extra special crumble top mince pies with the sell by date December 13, 2022.