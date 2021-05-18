Falkirk Morrisons withdraws bun packs over allergy fears
Morrisons has been forced to recall a product which presents a threat to those with allergies due to its contents not being made clear on the packaging.
Morrisons stores across the country have removed their Morrisons Six Iced Buns pack because they contain milk – and this is emphasised in bold type on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Morrisons has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.
If anyone has purchased this product and has an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.