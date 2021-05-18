Falkirk Morrisons withdraws bun packs over allergy fears

Morrisons stores across the country have removed their Morrisons Six Iced Buns pack because they contain milk – and this is emphasised in bold type on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Morrisons has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Morrisons has had to recall one of its products

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.