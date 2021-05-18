Falkirk drinkers knocked back 113 pints per minute at peak re-opening of bars

That gave bars across the district a much-needed spending boost as thirsty customers were allowed indoors for the first time this year.

Trade bodies welcomed the further easing of coronavirus rules, but cautioned that the "fragile" hospitality sector is relying on all restrictions being removed before it can operate successfully.

Banking firm Revolut analysed the data of its 9000 customers in Falkirk on Monday, and found that drinkers knocked back around 113 pints per minute at their peak.

Pic: TSPL

The biggest spenders in the area were 45-54 year-old men, though Revolut said their customers tend to be slightly younger than the national average.

But, Falkirk customers shelled out less per round than others across the country – spending £11.23 per transaction, compared to the average of £12.86 across Britain.

Despite that, one punter did manage to spend a whopping £223.61 in just one purchase in a pub or restaurant.

Despite this boost to trade, the figures show that spending in pubs in the area was 6% down on an average Monday in February last year before the pandemic began.

Bars and restaurants in Scotland were allowed to serve food and drinks indoors from May 17, following the return of outdoor hospitality on April 26.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: "After some questionable weather during the last week or so, we know Brits are looking forward to being back inside the pub once more.

“This is by no means the end of the crisis for our sector.

“We need pubs fully reopened without any restrictions at all on June 21 if they are to survive and trade viably.

“The countdown to freedom, and recovery, is on.”

The figures also suggest Falkirk residents were more excited to eat in restaurants and cafes on Monday than they were before the pandemic.

Spending in dining establishments was 32% higher than what would have been expected last year – compared to the average across Britain of 32% below.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.