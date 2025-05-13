Falkirk daft teacher lands dream job as "pie taster" for Aldi

Aldi Scotland has named its first ever Pie Tester with a high school teacher from Falkirk taking the top spot after a nationwide search that saw over 100 entries.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart McNeill, 35, has secured the coveted role – at the same time as his beloved Falkirk FC captured Championship League title and promotion – after a nationwide search which took place during National Pie Week.

A woodwork teacher, football fan, and self-confessed pie enthusiast, Stuart wowed the judges with his passionate and creative entry, which included a hand-drawn concept for a “Special Pie”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete with its very own middle aisle – the “Special Pie” would feature a pastry dividing wall to offer a unique pie combo-flavour.

Stuart McNeill is crowned Aldi's first ever official 'pie tester' (Picture: Submitted)

The competition, launched in March during National Pie Week, was designed to celebrate Aldi Scotland’s new range of 11 limited-edition pies. The search was launched to find one lucky Scot to taste and review the new range, judging everything from the bake of the crust to the boldness of the flavour.

Stuart, who teaches at Sinclair Academy in Winchburgh, said: “As soon as the competition was announced, I had six different friends send me the link encouraging me to apply. Even the kids at school were telling me to go for it. They thought the idea of their teacher becoming a professional pie tester was brilliant.”

Born and raised in Falkirk, Stuart credits his love of pies to years of following his beloved Falkirk Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The WhatsApp group with my mates is meant to be about football, but nine times out of ten, we’re discussing who had the best pie at the match.”

Stuart McNeill is crowned Aldi's first ever official 'pie tester' (Picture: Submitted)

Stuart was presented with his official Pie Tester trophy and a generous delivery of Aldi’s new pie range to sample with his friends ahead of Falkirk’s final home game of the season on Friday, May 2. His five-month-old son Ben even joined the pre-game pie party, crowned ‘Assistant Pie Tester’ for the day.

Stuart said: “If being crowned Aldi’s first ever Pie Tester wasn’t enough, Falkirk beat Hamilton and secured promotion to the Premiership League - it really was one for the books.

"Now I’m just excited to get stuck in and start reviewing all the different flavours. It’s truly an honour to help represent Scotland’s proud pie tradition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Aldi’s Pie Tester, Stuart will now critique all the pies based on crust quality, filling consistency, and flavour balance. His reviews will go on to help guide fellow customers when choosing from the range and shape Aldi Scotland’s future pie offerings.

Stuart McNeill celebrates being name Aldi's first ever official pie tester with five-month-old son Ben (Picture: Submitted)

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “From flaky pastry to flavourful fillings, our range of 11 limited-edition pies was made to celebrate Scotland’s love of pies, and we’re thrilled to have found someone who takes the nation’s favourite dish as seriously as we do.

“We were blown away by the standard of entries but Stuart’s passion and tasting insights, including his ‘SpecialPie’ concept, proved he has the perfect mix of creativity and crust credentials for the task at hand. We can’t wait to share his verdicts with our customers.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.