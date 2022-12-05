Falkirk customers alerted as food giant recalls hot chocolate products
Food manufacturer Nestlé UK has removed a number of different hot chocolate products from sale due to concerns some packets and jars may contain plastic silica beads.
According to the Food Standards Agency, the firm is taking a precautionary step of recalling Aero Hot Chocolate products – 288 gram Aero Hot Choc jars, 24 gram Aero Hot Choc sachets and 28 gram Aero GO Instant Hot Choc packs.
Consumers who have purchased these items can call Nestlé UK free on 00800 63785385.