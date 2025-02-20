Falkirk Council warns cafes to beware of fake food inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local authority’s environmental health officers are warning local food businesses to be aware of a consultant/consultancy business contacting operators in a misleading and intimidating manner.

Recently an owner of a local food business reported a “very pushy” representative had made contact demanding £200 per month from the business and followed up with three phone calls.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Falkirk Council does not issue fines for contraventions found during an inspection. Officers will provide advice and a timescale for improvements before revisiting if required.

“If you need advice, contact the Food and Safety team at [email protected] who will give this free of charge. If you think you need a consultant, you should speak to the team before signing up to anything.

Falkirk Council has issued advice to cafe owners and food businesses in the area (Picture: Submitted)

“Falkirk Council Food and Safety team does not work directly with consultants. If someone claims to work for Falkirk Council, ask for ID. All officers have Falkirk Council identification cards and an official @falkirk.gov.uk email address.

“If unsure, ask them to send an email or contact the team directly. Report any intimidation to Police Scotland. An incident has already been logged following a consultant’s visit to a local food business.”

Michael McGuinness, Falkirk Council's head Of growth, planning, sport and culture, added: “No business should feel pressured or misled by pushy or intimidating tactics.

“Our Environmental Health and Food Safety Officers regularly visit food businesses and provide guidance and support free of charge. I would encourage businesses to contact the Food & Safety team if they have any concerns.”