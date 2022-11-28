Falkirk area superstores forced to recall food products after pieces of plastic scare
Lidl has removed food products from its shelves as a precautionary measure because they may contain small pieces of plastic.
According to the Food Standards Agency the supermarket chain, which has branches in Falkirk, Carron and Bo’ness, is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar because the possible presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.
The products in question are in 500 gram packs with the best before date December 23, 2022.
Customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0800 444 1234 or e-mail [email protected]