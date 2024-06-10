Falkirk area superstores forced to recall food items which are unsafe to eat
A Falkirk area superstore has had to remove items from sale which have been deemed unsafe top eat.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Aldi, which has branches in Polmont and Camelon, has recalled Ashfields Grill 4 Carlic and Herb Chicken Kebabs due to the packs having the incorrect use by date.
The 320 gram packs in question have the use by date of July 9, 2024 – the correct date being June 9, 2024.
Information notices regarding the product will be displayed in stores.
