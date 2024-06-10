Falkirk area superstores forced to recall food items which are unsafe to eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Falkirk area superstore has had to remove items from sale which have been deemed unsafe top eat.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Aldi, which has branches in Polmont and Camelon, has recalled Ashfields Grill 4 Carlic and Herb Chicken Kebabs due to the packs having the incorrect use by date.

The 320 gram packs in question have the use by date of July 9, 2024 – the correct date being June 9, 2024.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...