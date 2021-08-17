Bridge Inn: These are the jobs available as pub-restaurant-pub prepares to re-open

Food served at the Bridge Inn

The Bridge Inn, Linlithgow, is now under the ownership of leading hospitality business, Buzzworks Holdings.

It is looking to recruit in kitchen and front of house staff.

The Bridge Inn will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as opening up its beer garden.

The inn, on the very edge of Falkirk district, has had a £1.2 million refit.

Colin Blair, Buzzworks Holdings chairman, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be ramping up the final preparations before we open the doors and welcome members of the public to our newest restaurant.

“After the careful restoration of the restaurant, we are especially looking forward to giving the local community a venue it can be proud of.

“With the opening date just weeks away, recruitment for our last remaining vacancies is now one of the final stages of this project and we look forward to welcoming some of the future stars within the hospitality industry.

“The Bridge Inn is a fantastic addition to our ever-growing portfolio and we believe it will be a tremendous asset to both Linlithgow and its surrounding communities.”

Vacancy details can be found at www.belongatbuzzworks.com

Buzzworks Holdings currently manages 12 venues including Scotts in South Queensferry, Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, The Tree House in Ayr, The Long House and The Duke in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Corner House in Kilwinning and The Coach House in Bridge of Weir.

