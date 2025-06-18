This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A supermarket meal deal usually includes a main, a snack, and a drink 🛒

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most UK supermarkets offer a lunch meal deal

Lunch meal deal prices range from £5.50 to £3.95

We ranked them from cheapest to most expensive

When you’re after something quick and easy for lunch, a supermarket meal deal can be the best option.

With a variety of mains, snacks and drinks to choose from at affordable prices across the major UK supermarkets, there is plenty of choice in the meal deal aisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But which supermarket has the cheapest meal deal? We analysed the meal deal offerings from UK supermarkets and ranked them from cheapest to most expensive.

Asda

Asda’s lunch time meal deal offering is named ‘Food To Go’. The meal deal is a ‘3 for 2 deal’ which includes any three items from the meal deal range, with the cheapest being free.

Tesco

Tesco is offering a meal deal selection which is priced at £3.60 for regular customers and £4 for Clubcard members. The meal deal includes three items. It also has a premium meal deal offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s ‘Ready to Eat’ meal deal range is priced at £5 for regular food items or those in the PLUS membership can purchase a meal deal for £3.95.

6 lunch meal deals from UK supermarkets ranked - which is the best right now? | Kwangmoozaa - stock.adobe.com

Co-op

Co-op ’s meal deal offering includes three items for £4 for regular customers. The meal deal is priced at £3.50 for members.

Morrisons

Morrison’s meal deal option is also named ‘Food To Go’, and includes a range of lunch time food products such as sandwiches, pastas and more - including salad from Morrison’s salad bar. The meal is priced at £4 for three items.

Waitrose

Waitrose’s ‘Food to Go’ lunch time meal deal range is priced at £5 for three items, which are a main, a snack, and a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld a t www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.