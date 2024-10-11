Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate Beefeater’s 50th birthday with a free steak 🥩

Beefeater is giving away free steaks to 50,000 lucky customers

The free steak is an 8oz Beefeater rump steak

The pub restaurant is celebrating 50 years with the giveaway and relaunch of 1974 menu

UK steakhouse Beefeater is giving away 50,000 free steaks to customers in celebration of its 50th birthday.

Owned by hotel and restaurant company Whitbread, Beefeater was launched in 1974, and has been serving customers across the country the best of British steakhouse classics since then.

As the steakhouse favourite reaches its milestone birthday, Beefeater has launched a steak giveaway, where 50,000 lucky customers will receive a free Beefeater 8oz rump steak.

Available on a first-come-first-serve basis, the free steak can be claimed online to be enjoyed in a Beefeater restaurant.

Beefeater has over 140 pub restaurants in various locations across the UK, which will be participating in the free steak giveaway.

As well as free steaks being up for grabs, Beefeater will be relaunching dishes from its original 1974 menu, including the Chicken and Rib Combo, Surf & Turf Combo, Baconeater Burger, Beer-Battered Fish and Chips, Chargrilled Fillet of Salmon and Vegetable Skewer.

To claim one of the 50,000 free steaks available, you need to sign up at https://offers.beefeater.co.uk/50-years . The offer is available when you buy any main meal from the main restaurant menu.

The free steak giveaway is running from Saturday October 5, 2024 until Saturday November 30, 2024.