Here is everything you need to know about introducing solid food 👶

The NHS suggests trying solid food around at around six months

Babies should show signs that they are ready for solid food

Baby food brands include Cow & Gate and Ella’s Kitchen

During the first six months of your child’s life, they are fed on either breast or formula milk.

However, as your child grows and shows signs and curiosity towards food, you may be starting to think of introducing solid foods.

For first-time parents, knowing what food is best for your child can seem a little intimidating.

Baby foods you should feed your children - and when to start (Photo: New Africa - stock.adobe.com) | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

We have compiled a list of the best baby food brands to try with your child, as well as NHS information on when to start introducing solid foods.

When should I start introducing solid foods to my child?

The NHS suggests introducing solid foods when your child is around the six-month-old age.

At the beginning of introducing your child to solids, it is more important to get them used to the idea of eating rather than how much they eat, as they can still receive breast or formula milk to ensure they are getting energy and nutrients.

Gradually you can increase the amount and variety of solid food that your child eats.

The NHS has suggested waiting until your child is six months old so that they have time to develop so they can cope with solids, they may have the ability to feed themselves and will be better at handling foods in their mouths, with the ability to chew and swallow.

What are the signs to know when my baby should be eating solid foods?

Every child is different, therefore not all children will be ready at the six-month-old mark. However, there are certain signs to look out for which will inform your decision of trying solid foods with your baby.

The NHS has shared three signs which babies six-months-old and over will show that they are ready for solid foods.

The signs are; the child is able to stay in a sitting position and hold their head steady themselves, the child can co-ordinate their eyes, hands and mouth, meaning they can feed themselves, and the child is able to swallow food.

Signs such as chewing their firsts, waking in the night and wanting extra milk feeds does not suggest your child is ready for solid foods.

How do I introduce solid foods to my child?

To begin the introduction into solid foods, the NHS suggests only using a small amount of solid food while still feeding with breast or formula milk.

When it comes to choosing the food, it is important to avoid sugar or salted foods as these can cause tooth decay and kidney issues.

To introduce solid foods, you must go at your baby’s pace, which means stopping when they indicate that they have had enough.

Having said that, it is important to offer a variety of foods to get the child used to new flavours and textures.

Another way to help your baby adjust to new food is to allow them to feed themselves, by using their fingers or holding the spoon.

It is also important to keep distractions to a minimum during meal times.

Please check the NHS website for more tips and information, including texture progression, safety and hygiene and equipment essentials. Also if your child was born prematurely, the NHS suggests asking your health visitor or GP for advice on introducing solid foods.

What are the best baby food brands?

Now that you feel a little more confident on when to introduce solid foods to your baby, you may now be searching for the best baby food brands.

Here is a list of the top 5 baby food brands to try.

Founded in 2004, Ella’s Kitchen has gone on to be one of the most popular baby food brands. Sold in pouches and packets, Ella’s Kitchen products include baby food versions of delicious meals.

Hence its name, Tiny Organics prides itself on creating 100% organic baby food. All of the ingredients used are plant-based, peanut-free and organic. Tiny Organic serve a wide range of ready meals for babies.

HiPP is another organic baby food brand. The brand sells baby food jars, ready meals, baby milk, porridge and more.

Cow & Gate sells a variety of baby food and milk, as well as ranges suitable for different ages.

Although Heinz is mostly known for its soups and baked beans, it actually has a baby food range. The brand takes popular meals such as a Sunday roast and turns it into a blended jar of baby food.

