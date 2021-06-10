Award-winning restaurateur opens Bo’ness’ first Indian eatery

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mohammad Abbas was a key operator at Itihaas in Dalkeith on the outskirts of Edinburgh, which has won a host of awards including Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year and best South Asian restaurant, and the best Asian restaurant in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and he has now opened Bo’ness Spice.

The new business venture at 61 South Street serves Indian-Bangladeshi cuisine inside the restaurant as well as providing a takeaway and delivery service to locals in the area.

Abbas Mohammad and with chef Prince Morol at Bo’ness Spice at 61 South Street

Mohammad said: “Our market study revealed that the town had no restaurant serving this type of Indian-Bangladeshi cuisine which is the most popular in the whole country.

“We realised this was a perfect opportunity to extend the successful formula. Our cuisine focuses on the authentic flavours which vary with the different regions of India’s vast territory. We’re featuring all the popular classics and are sure the menu will tantalise local taste buds. Bo’ness has waited far too long for this!”

As well as its food his previous restaurant was renowned for its close involvement with community groups.

“Bo’ness Spice will also dedicate itself to serving the local community,” Mohammad added, “During my career in the Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant sector I have always insisted not only on the highest standards of the ingredients and their preparation but also on excellent customer service. This will apply equally to our in-house and takeaway meals.”

