This will save so much time on Christmas Day 🎄

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 58% of UK households use an air fryer

Using an air fryer can save on time and energy costs

You can cook your entire Christmas dinner by using an air fryer alone

Many of us are now the proud owners of an air fryer, and have enjoyed making many delicious meals by using it.

But did you know that you could actually cook your entire Christmas dinner in the air fryer too?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By using an air fryer to cook, we are not only saving time but also electricity, with air fryers 50% more efficient than the traditional oven. According to a recent study by Good Food Nation, over 58% of households in the UK are using an air fryer.

Experts at JeffBet have revealed the best way to put your air fryer to use this Christmas.

A spokesperson for JeffBet said: “Cooking a Christmas feast in an air fryer is all about planning. If you’re using a smaller air fryer, batch cooking is key – simply wrap cooked items in foil and keep them warm in a preheated oven on a low setting.

“Always check your air fryer’s capacity to ensure your ingredients fit comfortably, especially when it comes to the turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also important to remember to wipe down the basket between uses to prevent flavours from mixing. With a bit of preparation, your air fryer should be able to handle your entire Christmas Dinner without any issues!"

Here is your guide on how to air fry your Christmas dinner, including the meats, veggies, pigs in blankets and many more Christmas dinner classics.

Turkey

To begin with, rub the turkey with butter, season with salt, pepper, and your favourite festive herbs. Air fry at 180°C for 20 minutes per kilogram, turning halfway through. For extra crispy skin, brush with melted butter and cook for an additional 5 minutes at 200°C. Use a meat thermometer to make sure the thickest part of the meat reaches an internal temperature of 74°C.

Roast Potatoes

Peel and parboil your potatoes, then toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary. Air fry at 200°C for 25–30 minutes, shaking the basket every 10 minutes for an even golden crunch.

Christmas: Air fryer guide to cooking Christmas dinner that will save you money (Photo: Alex - stock.adobe.com) | Alex - stock.adobe.com

Vegetables

Chop your carrots, parsnips, and sprouts, season, and drizzle with olive oil. Air fry at 190°C for 15–20 minutes, shaking halfway. For an extra festive twist, add chopped bacon or chestnuts halfway through cooking.

Pigs in Blankets

Wrap cocktail sausages in streaky bacon, securing with toothpicks if needed. Pop them in the air fryer at 190°C for 10–12 minutes until the bacon is crispy and golden.

Yorkshire Pudding

Whip up your batter and pour it into silicone molds or mini cupcake tins that fit in the fryer. Cook at 200°C for 8–10 minutes until puffed up and perfect.

Christmas Pudding

Slice individuals portions of pudding and wrap in foil. Heat in the air fryer at 160°C for 5–7 minutes. Serve with a dollop of brandy butter or cream.

What are your top tips on using an Air Fryer for Christmas dinner? Let us know in the comment section below 👇