Sushi lovers in the UK don’t need to travel to Japan for a taste of the authentic cuisine.
There are plenty of amazing sushi restaurants across the country to visit, with various types of sushi styles to enjoy.
Here are 15 of the best sushi restaurants to visit in the UK, according to our food writers and TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Sushi Me Rollin’, Newcastle
With locations in both Grey Street and Whitley Bay, Sushi Me Rollin’ is one of the most popular sushi spots in Newcastle. Serving up delicious, authentic yet unique dishes, with popular platters such as The Mother Clucker and The Prawn Star - it’s a must-visit when in the Toon. | Jamie B-Google
2. TADA, Leeds
This Japanese restaurant serving sushi, ramen and funky cocktails opened in the Headingley suburb of Leeds in 2023. Split over two floors, TADA offers a traditional sushi bar downstairs, with the first floor housing a Japanese dining room. Pictured are the founders Thomas Chiang and Katlin Akerman. | National World
3. Sticks N Sushi, London
Sticks N Sushi is a Danish-Japanese chain restaurant which serves up unique twists on the traditional sushi dish. According to our London food writer, Sticks N Sushi is “billed as a sushi restaurant for people who hate fish.” | Google Maps
4. Kibou, Bristol
Kibou in Bristol’s Clifton Village is a “tucked away” Japanese restaurant which is styled on Tokyo bars. The restaurant serves up different types of sushi, as well as sake, teriyaki, authentic Japanese coffee and more. | Google Maps