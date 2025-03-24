15 best places for afternoon tea in the Falkirk area, chosen by our readers

Here are some suggestions of where to go for afternoon tea in the district if you fancy a treat.

Scones, mini sandwiches, cakes, and endless amounts of tea. And, if you’re feeling fancy, some bubbles to wash it all down.

Afternoon tea is a luxury experience which we all deserve as a treat at least once. Here are the best places to enjoy one in the Falkirk area, as recommended by our readers.

1 . Afternoon tea time We asked our readers where the best place in the Falkirk area was to enjoy an afternoon tea - and here are some of their suggestions. Photo: f Photo Sales

2 . Central Perk, Falkirk The Grahams Road business was a popular choice among our readers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . The Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth The hotel in Glensburgh Road was praised by readers for its afternoon teas with one saying "the staff are brilliant and the food great". Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . The Allotment Cafe, Falkirk The cafe in the Howgate Shopping Centre was another popular choice for readers. One reader described the afternoon tea as "exceptional", while another said: "It is amazing and they cater to every request." Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales