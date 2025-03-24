15 best places for afternoon tea in the Falkirk area, chosen by our readers

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Mar 2025, 07:53 BST
Whatever the occasion, there’s nothing better than joining loved ones and friends for a delicious afternoon tea.

Here are some suggestions of where to go for afternoon tea in the district if you fancy a treat.

Scones, mini sandwiches, cakes, and endless amounts of tea. And, if you’re feeling fancy, some bubbles to wash it all down.

Afternoon tea is a luxury experience which we all deserve as a treat at least once. Here are the best places to enjoy one in the Falkirk area, as recommended by our readers.

1. Afternoon tea time

The Grahams Road business was a popular choice among our readers.

2. Central Perk, Falkirk

The Grahams Road business was a popular choice among our readers. Photo: Michael Gillen

The hotel in Glensburgh Road was praised by readers for its afternoon teas with one saying "the staff are brilliant and the food great".

3. The Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth

The hotel in Glensburgh Road was praised by readers for its afternoon teas with one saying "the staff are brilliant and the food great". Photo: Michael Gillen

The cafe in the Howgate Shopping Centre was another popular choice for readers. One reader described the afternoon tea as "exceptional", while another said: "It is amazing and they cater to every request."

4. The Allotment Cafe, Falkirk

The cafe in the Howgate Shopping Centre was another popular choice for readers. One reader described the afternoon tea as "exceptional", while another said: "It is amazing and they cater to every request." Photo: Michael Gillen

