15 best places for afternoon tea in the Falkirk area, chosen by our readers

Here are some suggestions of where to go for afternoon tea in the district if you fancy a treat.
Scones, mini sandwiches, cakes, and endless amounts of tea. And, if you’re feeling fancy, some bubbles to wash it all down.
Afternoon tea is a luxury experience which we all deserve as a treat at least once. Here are the best places to enjoy one in the Falkirk area, as recommended by our readers.
1. Afternoon tea time
We asked our readers where the best place in the Falkirk area was to enjoy an afternoon tea - and here are some of their suggestions. Photo: f
2. Central Perk, Falkirk
The Grahams Road business was a popular choice among our readers. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. The Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth
The hotel in Glensburgh Road was praised by readers for its afternoon teas with one saying "the staff are brilliant and the food great". Photo: Michael Gillen
4. The Allotment Cafe, Falkirk
The cafe in the Howgate Shopping Centre was another popular choice for readers. One reader described the afternoon tea as "exceptional", while another said: "It is amazing and they cater to every request." Photo: Michael Gillen
