Treating yourself to fish and chips this Good Friday? Here are a few place you might want to try - as recommended by our readers.

It’s National Fish and Chip Day so we asked our readers the best places to get the popular snack in the Falkirk area, and this is what you said.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:45 pm

With lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day? Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Falkirk.

Don’t think the best fish and chip shop in Falkirk has been included? Join the debate via our Facebook page.

1. Golden Bird

Gary Lees heads to the Callendar Road takeaway, in Falkirk, for his favourite fish and chips.

2. Corvi's

This Bo'ness takeaway is a favourite of Claire Brown's.

3. McFarlane's

The Brightons fish and chicken bar is Louise Rennie Howe's choice for a Good Friday treat.

4. Benny T's

Kathleen McGeorge's favourite is the breaded fish supper from the Laurieston restaurant and takeaway.

