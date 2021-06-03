With lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day? Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Falkirk.

1. Golden Bird Gary Lees heads to the Callendar Road takeaway, in Falkirk, for his favourite fish and chips. Photo: Google Maps

2. Corvi's This Bo'ness takeaway is a favourite of Claire Brown's. Photo: Google Maps

3. McFarlane's The Brightons fish and chicken bar is Louise Rennie Howe's choice for a Good Friday treat. Photo: Google Maps

4. Benny T's Kathleen McGeorge's favourite is the breaded fish supper from the Laurieston restaurant and takeaway. Photo: Google Maps