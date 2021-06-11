With Covid restrictions in Falkirk now at Level 1 there are more opportunities to enjoy the simple pleasures of going out for a meal, following months of lockdown home cooking.

We’re lucky in this part of Scotland to have some great local businesses to support while enjoying fabulous food and drink.

Here are 11 Falkirk restaurants well worth booking over the summer, all of which rate highly on review site Tripadvisor.

1. The Wooer The Wooer, located on the Falkirk street of the same name, is the town's top-rated restaurant. Go for the incredibly tasty vegan dishes. Photo: Google Maps

2. Finnegans Finnegans kept busy delivering takeaways over lockdown and have now reopened. Go for their famous and luxurious afternoon teas. Photo: Google Maps

3. Casci's A Falkirk institution, Casci's is a popular spot in the town for lunch. Go for their delicious home baked cakes. Photo: Google Maps

4. Erawan Erawan brings the tastes of South East Asia to Falkirk's East Bridge Street. Go for the best ribs and spring rolls in Falkirk, along with perfect service. Photo: Google Maps