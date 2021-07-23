One of the nation’s favourite pasta dishes, it’s tough to beat a hearty bowl of mac and cheese, especially when it’s made just right.

Are you looking to tuck into the best macaroni and cheese the Falkirk area has to offer?

We asked our readers to give us their recommendations for the best places in the city to grab a bowl of the good stuff, and they certainly didn’t hold back, with hundreds of suggestions for where to grab a dish.

In no specific order, here are 11 places our readers recommend to grab a dish of mac and cheese.

1. McD's Takeaway Recommendations for McD's Takeaway on Main Street received loads of recommendations from our readers, with one even telling us their niece refused to have mac and cheese from anywhere else. They also offer is with skinny fries as seen in the photo. Yum.

2. Johnston's Johnston's in Lint Riggs come recommended by the fussy eaters amongst us. One reader said "I'm fussy when it comes to Macaroni - but Johnston's is amazing"

3. Abbotsinch Abbotsinch on Bo'Ness Road in Grangemouth received repeated recommendations from our readers for the quality of its mac and cheese. Guess this one is well worth a visit then!

4. The Railway Inn The Railway Inn found in the village of Dennyloanhead is "the best" according to our readers, who assure us mac and cheese lovers won't be disappointed with a visit here.