Firefighter strongman lifts Dinnie Stones – and now plans to walk with them

A firefighter from Longcroft has joined an elite list of strongmen after lifting the Dinnie Stones earlier this month.

After more than six months of training Ben Carlin (34) lifted the ancient stones – which weigh in at almost one third of a tonne – in Aboyne.

Until this month only 76 people had lifted the stones, first carried by legendary weightlifter and Highland Games champion Donald Dinnie in the 1830s.

Ben was one of 14 to achieve the lifts on the day and is already training for another attempt.

He said: “I saw a documentary earlier this year and weightlift and train regularly.

“My stance was a little different from others, I went for leg strength rather than back, though I had trained with a lot of back lifts and pelvic strengthening.

“The most I’ve ever lifted is a 485kg yoke but that’s the largest weight I’ve lifted from the floor. My next challenge is to walk with them. The record is 17 feet, last Sunday the longest was seven.”