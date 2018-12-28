Find the roots of your family tree at Forth Valley College

If you have ever wondered what your ancestors were up to back in the day then a new evening course at Forth Valley College (FVC) may have the answers you seek.

Tracing Your Family Roots: An introduction, will be led by Muriel Alexander, FVC’s university partnership officer, who is also a professional genealogist, and will be held at the college’s Stirling Campus.

The six-week course will take place on Tuesdays evenings, for two hours a night, starting on January 22.

Muriel said: “There are 14 places available on the course and it is suitable for anyone new to family history or who has little knowledge of how to trace their family roots. It will focus largely on using Scottish records, but the techniques used can be applied to search records in other countries.

“It will look at civil registration of births, marriages, deaths, census records, parish registers, as well as covering other useful traditional and online resources which can be used to trace ancestors.”

No experience is necessary, but people should have the ability to operate basic online searches.

Muriel said: “Those applying should be familiar with the Windows operating environment, file management and using the internet. The course will provide students with tools and tips for tracing and recording their family history research.

“There is enormous interest and enthusiasm from people to pursue this hobby, with TV programmes such as Who Do You Think You Are.”

Visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk for more information.