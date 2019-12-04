Festive fun at Maggie’s Forth Valley Elf Run

Larbert Woods came to life with over 170 elves on Sunday thanks to a special fundraising event.

Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre hosted an Elf Family Fun Run to get everyone in the festive spirit and to help bring in much needed funds for the charity.

Pic: Scott Louden

Participants were invited to stroll, jog or run round the 1.5 mile circular route and they were all positively encouraged to truly get into the Christmas mood by dressing as an elf for the occasion.

The fun run attracted elves of all ages and some family pets too.

The event coincided with the cancer charity’s Christmas fayre which took place at the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Saturday and Sunday.

Over £12,000 has been raised by the centre over the weekend, but there’s still money to come in to raise the total even higher.

And for it only being in its second year, organisers were delighted with how the Elf Run went and are already looking ahead to next year to make it even bigger.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “This year’s Elf Family Fun Run exceeded all our expectations.

“It was fantastic to see 176 elves assemble at the Maggie’s Centre in the festive spirit dressed in some great elf costumes and having fun.

“We raised over £12,000 — we still have money coming in as lots of elves did their own fundraising to raise additional money for Maggie’s Forth Valley which is fantastic.

“There are so many people to thank — all the elves who took part, and our corporate sponsors and especially our wonderful volunteers! Without them the event wouldn’t have run like clockwork!

“Our volunteers really do go the extra mile and get so involved in our events and help make them successful — so a huge special heartfelt thank you to each and every one of them!”

This year’s Elf Family Fun Run was supported by a number of local businesses – All Saints Living, Alexander Dennis, the Falkirk Hub, Falkirk Carpets, Arnold Clark Mercedez Benz and MGM Timber.

The Maggie’s team would also like to thank Provost William Buchanan for his support for the event.