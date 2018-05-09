Fashion show by Pop up Prom Falkirk puts on the glitz

A fashion show with a difference took place in Callendar Square at the weekend.

Organised by Mairi Summers, who runs Pop up Prom Falkirk, it showcased special occasion outfits that people don’t have to buy but can borrow for those special occasions.

Mairi runs the clothing ‘library’ from Forth Valley Community Focus in Manor Street, Falkirk. It encourages people to donate items for other to borrow.

She said: “I believe prom is an important right of passage for anyone but it can also be a huge financial burden for many families so I created Pop up Prom.

“We are working with local schools and other organisations to reach out to those who may need to borrow clothing.”

The fashion show highlighted some of the outfits available.