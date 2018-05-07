Famous name confirmed to attend Falkirk whisky festival

A famous name has confirmed its first whisky festival attendance – a year before it starts to again produce malts.

The highly coveted Rosebank Distillery was purchased by Iain MacLeod Distillers last year and started producing whisky once again from the site on the Union Canal, Falkirk.

Rosebank Distillery will attend The Whisky Social Falkirk this year, bringing rare Lowland single malts for the lucky attendees to sample.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 18 at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert.

Brand ambassadors will be pouring Rosebank 12-year-old to sample and discussing plans to re-open the distillery.