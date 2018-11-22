Wedding of the week: Samantha Kirkwood and Colin Gow

Samantha Kirkwood (24), is a domestic assistant and Colin Gow is a security officer. They both work at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. The couple are from Larbert.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through a mutual friend eight and a half years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Colin proposed on April 7, 2013 at Blackpool Tower.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place at The Three Kings on August 24, 2018. They were accompanied by around 100 guests in the day and 120 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Samantha’s maid of honour was Rebecca Kirkwood and her three bridesmaids were Charlotte Kirkwood, Jaqueline Kirkwood and Ashley Kirkwood. Colin had two best men, Darren Gow, Nathan Graham and Lee Marshall. The couple also had five flower girls, Brogan Macintosh (11), Kayla Macintosh (8), Isabella Douglas (5), Ellie Gow (4) and Sophie Gow (3). They also had three page boys – Anthony Gow (3), Jayden Gow (1) and Jack Macintosh (4).

THE HONEYMOON: The ‘familymoon’ took place in August in Spain’s Costa Brava with their children.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both parents, Stuart & Isobel Kirkwood, and Colin & Mary Gow as well as all friends and family.