Wedding of the week: Neil Rennie and Raymond Chan

THE COUPLE: Neil Rennie is 39 and a self-employed engineer from Aberdeen, and Raymond Chan is 36 and a sexual health practitioner from Edinburgh. The couple live in Airth.

HOW THEY MET: Neil and Raymond were on a double date with different people in Aberdeen in 2001. They decided pretty quickly to swap partners and started seeing each other.

THE PROPOSAL: Neil asked Raymond to marry him two years ago. He took full advantage of the couple’s cute dog Ella and sent Raymond a series of pictures of Ella with post-its that spelled out “Will you please marry my daddy?”.

THE WEDDING: The couple tied the knot at Stirling Registry Office on June 30, 2017. Only around 10 guests attended the ceremony as the couple wanted to keep it small. There was then a dinner at Airth Castle for family and friends. A party was held at the couple’s house afterwards, complete with hot tubs.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The ceremony was witnessed by Raymond’s sister Melissa Chan and the couple’s mutual best friend Darren McCormick.

HONEYMOON: The newlyweds are looking forward to a three-week tour of America in March which will tie in with Neil’s 40th birthday.

THANKS: Special thanks go to the photographer, Jennifer Beckett.