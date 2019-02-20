Wedding of the week: Moira Knudsen and Adrian Wallace

Moira Knudsen (30), is an assistent manager at Mcdonalds while Adrian Wallace is a lance corporal in the British Army. The couple is from Falkirk.

x HOW THEY MET: The couple met at Behind The Wall.

THE PROPOSAL: Adrian proposed to Moira in their home on Christmas Day 2016. He had hidden the ring inside the Christmas tree.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place in the Radstone Hotel on October 11, 2018. They were accompanied by 95 guests during the day and none at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Moira’s Head bridesmaid was her sister, Rachel Knudsen, who was joined by two other bridesmaids, Sarah Smith and Debbie Park. Adrian’s best man was Andrew Nelson. He was accompanied by two ushers, Paul Nelson and Brian Johnston. The couple was joined by their page boy, three-year-old Ramsey Wallace and a flower girl, Ava Wallace.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went on a mini-moon up to the Scottish highlands to visit a place that Moira went when she was younger. The couple went on walks, out for meals and spent time together.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents and the whole bridal party.