Wedding of the week: Maria Boyle and Kyle Valks

Maria Boyle (28), works for Thomas Cook, while Kyle Valks (27) works on road maintenance for Falkirk Council. The couple are from Stenhousemuir.

HOW THEY MET: They met at the engagement party of their best friends Lisa and Craig Gillespie.

THE PROPOSAL: Kyle proposed to Maria on their three year anniversary.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on October 19, 2018 at the Vu in Bathgate. They were accompanied by 120 guests during the day and another 80 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Maria’s maid of honour was Blair Tait, who was joined by three bridesmaids, Danielle Friel, Lisa Gillespie and Alana Tait. Kyle’s best men were Craig Gillespie and Jordan McKendrick. His ushers were Stuart McNicol, Colin Ogg and Richi Johnstone. Their page boys were their son Aston, and nephews Leyton and Joshua

THE HONEYMOON: They went to Tenerife for ten nights with their son so it was a ‘family-moon‘. On arrival there was a surprise but welcome upgrade to a terrace room as it was their honeymoon.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents and their photographer, Emma Grey, and everyone who joined in their special day.