Wedding of the week: Debbie MacLean and Michael Purcell

Debbie MacLean (33), is an assistant project manager for out of school care while, Michael Purcell (45), is a technical trainer. The couple are from Larbert.

HOW THEY MET: Both were working for Debbie’s brother and met in the bar 20 Rocks in Falkirk.

THE PROPOSAL: Michael propsed on August 14, 2016, at the beach in Eastbourne under firework illuminated skies.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on October 5, 2018 at the Vu in Bathgate. The couple were accompanied by 120 guests during the day and 200 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Debbie’s chief bridesmaid was her sister, Rebecca MacLean. She was joined by a further two bridesmaids, Angela Muirhead, and Debbie’s niece, Shannon MacLean. Michael had two bestmen, Michael Purcell Jr and Colin Williamson. The couple also had a flower girl, four-year-old Olivia Muirhead. They also had an usher, Robert Dewar.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple left for Mexico on October 12, 2018. Unfortunately Debbie got food poisoning, but still had a relaxing time.

THANKS: The couple would like to say thanks to both sets of parents and bridal party and all their help, love and support.