Wedding of the week: Craig Walker and Jennifer Stephen

Jennifer (35) is a family support worker while Craig (35) is a supervisor for Glass Systems. The couple live in Bonnybridge.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met back in high school when they were both 16 and have been together ever since.

THE PROPOSAL: Craig planned to propose on Jennifer’s 21st birthday in September 2004 but she said he is rubbish at keeping secrets and one night he blurted out that he had bought her a ring!

THE WEDDING: The couple were married in the Royal Bridge Hotel on September 29, 2018. They were joined by 30 guests for the ceremony and 150 evening guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Jennifer’s sister Caitlin Henderson was maid of honour with Gary Watson as Craig’s best man. Their three boys Lennon, Rhys and Alfie were ushers with Craig’s cousins, Amy, Kirsty and Leah, as flower girls.

THE HONEYMOON: The family enjoyed a ‘family-moon’ to Santa Ponsa in Majorca for ten days. The couple plan to go away for a long weekend on their own but have still to book.

THANKS: Jennifer and Craig would like to thank everyone that helped make the wedding happen and to everyone that came and made the day as special as it was.