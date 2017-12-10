Pet of the Week: Holly

Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Holly, a beautiful six-year-old Collie cross based at Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Holly adores playing. Her favourite thing to do is have a good dig in the sandpit and have fun with her ball in the garden. Holly is looking for a quiet, laid back home where she can be the only pet. She is worried by dogs but loves going on walks in a quiet area where there are no dogs around.

A perfect match for Holly would be someone with an adult only home who has experience owning dogs. To offer Holly a home, call 01506 873459.