Pet of the Week: Alfie

This bubbly six-year-old Husky/Collie is looking for a football-loving owner to keep him busy.

Alfie, who is based at the Dogs Trust in West Calder, loves to play footie.

His favourite thing is running after a ball in the garden and then dribbling it back with his nose.

Alfie is looking for someone who is at home and able to settle him into his new routine, progress with his training and take him out on long walks.

He is a very active boy who needs regular daily exercise; an active family would be perfect for him.

To offer Alfie a home, call 01506 873459.