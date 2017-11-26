Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Orla, a sweet nine-month-old Kangal based at Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Although large, Orla is a little sweetheart. This lovely girl enjoys playing fetch with her toys outside and exploring new places to play.

Orla is very shy with new people but quickly makes friends; she would love someone to help her build her confidence. Orla can live with children aged from 12 and is looking for sensible owners who have experience of owning large dog breeds. Call the centre on 01506 873459.