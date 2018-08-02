Falkirk district family support service receives £94,000 Big Lottery boost

A £94,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund means Home-Start Falkirk West can expand its service to help even more families throughout the area.

Home-Start is one of the leading family support charities in UK and now more than 2000 families – which include around 4000 children – are being helped by over 1000 volunteers in 31 local Home-Start branches in Scotland.

Home-Start volunteers help families with young children deal with the challenges they face and work to improve parents’ confidence to allow them to build better lives for their children.

The Falkirk West branch offers one-to-one friendly practical support to parents, from trained volunteers who are usually parents themselves, and also weekly family groups, which provide a fun, relaxed environment for parents and children alike.

The significant cash boost from the Big Lottery means the Falkirk West branch can spread its vital service even further.

Sandra Rankine, Home-Start Falkirk West manager, said: “We are getting the £94,000 over two years and it will allow us to create family support hubs at five different locations – Denny, Bo’ness, Bonnybridge, Falkirk town centre and Grangemouth – helping around 400 people over the course of the project.

“We’ve been running these groups in the west of Falkirk for so many years, but there were so many families in other areas unable to travel to attend the groups. Now they will have a group in their own area.

“The idea is to allow parents access to the support they need to make them more resilient and allow them to pursue further education, employment and volunteering opportunities.

“It’s for parents who have a lack or parenting skills or who suffer from poor mental health. These hubs, which we think will help between 10 and 15 people in each group each week, will also give parents the opportunity to meet other people in similar situations from their own area.

“It’s about giving them the stepping stones they need to get into work, further education or volunteering.”

