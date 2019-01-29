Baby of the Week: Zachary Charles Smith

Zachary Charles Smith was born on October 12, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Caroline Johnston (30) is a maths teacher at Denny High School while dad Chris Smith (38) is a police officer. The family stay with their dog Apollo in Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: Caroline said that her pregnancy was great up until her 28th week when she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. For the remaining 10 weeks of her pregnancy she had to stick to a very strict diet

THE BIRTH: Caroline was induced on the Monday and after four long days Zachary was born at 1.21am on Friday October 12.

THE BABY: Zachary is a wonderful, happy and smiley baby, although he can be a great sleeper one night and not-so-great sleepet the next!

THE NAME: Caroline and Chris chose the name Zachary while looking through a baby book and they didn’t know anyone else with that name. Charles is for Chris’ dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Zachary’s grandparents are Charles and Caroline Smith from Larbert and Anne and Robin Johnston from Lionthorn who all adore baby Zac.

THANKS: Caroline and Chris would like to thank all of their family and friends for all their generosity and gifts they received.