Baby of the week: Skylar Elaine McGale

THE DETAILS: Skylar Elaine McGale was born on March 14, 2017 at 2.19pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Dawn Fish is 30 and a full-time mum and dad Andrew McGale is a plant operator based in Glasgow. The couple already have a daughter, five-year-old Indie, and the family live in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Dawn said the pregnancy was plain sailing from beginning to end.

THE BIRTH: Dawn had a difficult time with the birth of her first baby, so this time it was a planned caesarean section. Everything went perfectly and Andrew kept Dawn really calm throughout.

THE BABY: Skylar is a great wee baby who is crawling and trying to walk while holding on to furniture, She is also saying “Mum”.

THE NAME: Dad Andrew picked Skylar after hearing it on the TV series Breaking Bad. Elaine is after Dawn’s mum.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Skylar is a second grandchild for Elaine and Lloyd MacDonald from Stenhousemuir, Ted Fish and Yvonne Watson from Larbert and Sandra McGale and Willie McKee from Greenock.

THANKS: Dawn would like to thank Andrew for all his help and support during the birth.