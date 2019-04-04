Baby of the week: Noah Oliver Joseph Edington

THE DETAILS: Noah Oliver Joseph Edington was born on October 23, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 5lbs 11oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Siobhan Heanue (29) is a cleaner at Braes High School while dad Blair Edington (30) is a plasterer, painter and decorater. The family stay in Maddiston.

THE PREGNANCY: Siobhan had an anxious pregnancy as her first born was stillborn. She said this makes Noah extra special to her and Blair.

THE BIRTH: Siobahn was being closely monitored due to her previous pregnancy. Nurses noticed reduced movements so thought it was safest to have him five weeks early.

THE BABY: Despite being premature, Noah is doing brilliantly. He is always doing something funny, sleeps brilliantly and has himself a great little character.

THE NAME: Siobhan and Blair chose the name Noah as it means comfort and that is what he means to them. Oliver is for his big brother and Joseph is after his big cousin.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Noah’s very proud grandparents are Maria Heanue from Maddiston, Benny Heanue from Camelon and Margaret and Stuart Edington from Brightons.

THANKS: Siobhan and Blair would like to thank all of the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for being so helpful and to family for being supportive.