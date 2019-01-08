Baby of the week: Mila Pauline Cowan

Mila Pauline Cowan was born on May 9, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 6lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Beth Hill (24) is a retail worker while dad Barrie Cowan (21) is a labourer. The family stay in Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Beth said her pregnancy was great until the last four weeks when she had to be monitored due to bleeding. She was in and out of hospital from then up until the birth of Mila to ensure that everything was okay.

THE BIRTH: Mila was born at 3.39am after Beth was induced due to concerns with baby’s growth.

THE BABY: Mila is a great baby who has had no issues at all. Ever since she was three months, she has slept right through from 7pm to 7am.

THE NAME: Beth and Barrie had chosen the name Mila after going through numerous baby books and found that name stuck. Pauline is after her great-grandma.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Mila’s grandparents are Lorraine and Colin Scott, Derek Hill, Carrie Sutherland, Brian McQuade, Barry and Debbie Cowan and great-grandparents Pauline Ross and Murray Cowan.

THANKS: Beth and Barrie would like to thank all of the staff at the hospital for all of their help.