Baby of the Week: Lois Marshall

THE DETAILS: Lois Marshall was born on June 23, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, at 1.15pm, weighing 7lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Amy Marshall is 27 and works at Forth Valley College, while dad Charly Marshall is 26 and is a van driver. The couple live in Grangemouth and Lois is their first child.

THE PREGNANCY: Amy said that the pregnancy was pretty good and it went smoothly throughout the nine months.

THE BIRTH: After deciding to arrive three days early, Lois made a quick entrance to the world.

THE BABY: Lois is quite cheeky. She is laid back and content, and is a very happy wee girl, according to her mum and dad.

THE NAME: Amy and Charly decided on the name as they thought it was something different. Amy said: “I lost count of how many different baby name lists we looked at and we just thought Lois was something different and unique. I don’t know anyone else called Lois.”

THANKS: Amy and Charly would like to thank the midwives and all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Also, all their friends and family, who just love Lois to bits, for their gifts and support.