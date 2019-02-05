Baby of the week: Grace Christina Marshall

Grace Christina Marshall was born July 13, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 5lbs 3.5oz

THE PARENTS: Mum Jennifer Molloy (39) is a stay at home mum, while dad David Marshall is a security officer. The family stay in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was as expected with nausea and sleeplessness at various stages. Overall, Jennifer coped well.

THE BIRTH: The birth was by urgent c-section, five weeks earlier than the due date because of concerns about the baby’s growth.

THE BABY: Grace is a great baby and very content. She loves to laugh and especially enjoys bath time. She generally sleeps well but teething can sometimes make it difficult.

THE NAME: Mummy and Daddy always liked the name previously and decided on Grace right from when they discovered they were having a baby girl.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Grandma Iris and Papa James, live in Grangemouth. Gran Tina and Grandpa David live in New Zealand

THANKS: The family would like to thank both sets of cousins, the neonatal ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, the delivery team, and both aunties and uncles for their support